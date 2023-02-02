Été 2024- Réseautage Santé Jeunesse Montréal





**English will follow below.**





Version Française:

Bienvenue à notre Soirée Forêt Tropicale à Montréal, Février 2024.





L'événement se déroulera à :

La Cale Pub Zero Déchet

6839 Rue St-Hubert, Montréal, QC H2S 2M7





La participation est gratuite ! Nous acceptions des dons pour l'organisme sans-but-lucratif The Rainforest Trust

https://www.rainforesttrust.org/





L'événement sera bilingue français-anglais et se fera sous forme de soirée cocktail.





Nous vous encourageons à acheter un thé, une boisson ou un repas au restaurant pour les remercier de nous accueillir!





NOTE : Des photos seront prises pour promouvoir les futurs événements. Si vous ne souhaitez pas que votre photo soit prise, veuillez en informer les photographes le jour-même, et vous serez exclu.e des prises de photos. Merci.





Si vous avez des questions, veuillez nous les envoyer à @ecoculture.events sur Instagram.

Au plaisir de vous y rencontrer! :)

Milton, Matias et Xavier





English Version:



Welcome to our Tropical Rainforest Evening in Montreal, February 2024.





The event will take place at:





La Cale Pub Zero Déchet





6839 Rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC H2S 2M7





Participation is free! We are accepting donations for the non-profit organization The Rainforest Trust:





https://www.rainforesttrust.org/





The event will be bilingual French-English and will be in the form of a cocktail evening.





We encourage you to purchase a tea, drink, or meal at the restaurant to thank them for hosting us!





NOTE: Photos will be taken to promote future events. If you do not wish to have your photo taken, please inform the photographers on the day of the event, and you will be excluded from the photo shoots. Thank you.





If you have any questions, please send them to @ecoculture.events on Instagram.





Looking forward to meeting you there! :)

Milton, Matias et Xavier