Dollars & Destinations 2020 [2]

Once again this year, our “Dollars & Destinations” lottery arrives in time for the holidays. A gift that everyone will love!

We are very excited to launch this fundraiser with the collaboration of two of our annual partners, Air Canada Rouge and Desjardins, Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île.

The purchase of a ticket gives you the chance to win 1 of 4 fabulous prizes:

Prizes 1 and 2

FLIGHT AND CASH FOR 2

Any Air Canada Rouge destination in NORTH AMERICA (Hawaii and the Caribbean included).

Courtesy of Air Canada Rouge

+ $2400 CASH

Prizes 3 and 4

$2,500 CASH

Courtesy of Desjardins,

Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île

By participating, you are contributing to the upgrade of our Emergency Department.

The Lakeshore General Hospital’s Emergency Department receives close to 45,000 visits per year. People come from all over the West Island, of course, but also from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Hudson, Rigaud, Saint-Lazare … in short, between Hawkesbury and the heart of Montreal, there is only us. This makes the Lakeshore General Hospital an extremely important hub.

With all this traffic, we are in dire need of refurbishing and modernizing the premises. A visit to the Emergency Department is hardly a pleasant experience, however, through this $150,000 investment, we will ensure maximum comfort for our patients and their loved ones. In addition, the medical team will benefit from a much more positive work environment.

The workspace will be redesigned with new workstations for nurses, interns and students. The family room and waiting area will be upgraded. Much-needed improvements to the employee lounge will provide a well-deserved respite for the medical team.

When you buy your Dollars & Destinations ticket, you will have a positive impact on every visit to the Emergency Department.