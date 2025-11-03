Bear Island Ice Road Challenge

Riders are expected to fundraise a minimum of $500. The ride will cover approximately 60km round trip from Temagami to Bear Island and back, navigating snow, ice, and extreme cold conditions. Riders are expected to bring their own fat bike, outfitted with studded tires (required). Registration includes a community dinner the night before, logistical support during the ride, and a Bear Island Community Lunch. Registration DOES NOT include accommodations or travel.





**Please be aware that you can adjust the additional 12% charge added by Zeffy. This money does NOT go towards the fundraiser.**