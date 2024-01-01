Treat Days

Pre-purchase your kiddos treats for the first half of the year (sept - jan)





Treat Tuesdays occur once a month at lunch time & fun Fridays occur once a month after school.





Typically one type of treat will be offered at a time & items may be offered from the following list. Final items will depend on availability. We will announce what treat we will be offering ahead of time for each month. Items may include freezies, movie theatre popcorn, gourmet donuts, hot chocolate, mini cakes, candy bags, cookies, lemonade, chips, Krispy cream etc.





Each treat is $3 per item and additional can also be purchased the day of with cash.





There are no refunds or exchanges. We cannot set anything aside, if your child is absent they will miss out on treat day.





*** please make sure to toggle off the automatic donation that zeffy adds on the checkout page this donation does not benefit MVA PAC