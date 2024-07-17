2024 OLTA Gathering - Member Registration

(Early Bird) Two day-one night package, single accommodation
CA$599
Includes Tuesday lunch & dinner (banquet), and Wednesday breakfast & lunch. Partners may be added for a fee, see "Partner Add-On" below. Early bird pricing is available until September 13.
(Early Bird) Two day-two night package, double accommodation
CA$1,398
1 ticket equals 2 guests – please provide both attendee's details. Includes Monday dinner, Tuesday breakfast, lunch, & dinner (banquet); and Wednesday breakfast & lunch. Early bird pricing is available until September 13.
Monday - Single day
CA$50
Admission to the Gathering for Monday, October 28 afternoon sessions.
Banquet only
CA$75
Admission to the Gathering Banquet on Tuesday, October 29 only. Includes dinner and Auction.
Exhibits - Member
CA$60
There are a limited number of display spaces available for table top or floor exhibits.
(Regular) Two day-two night package, single accommodation
CA$949
Includes Monday dinner, Tuesday breakfast, lunch, & dinner (banquet); and Wednesday breakfast & lunch. Partners may be added for a fee, see "Partner Add-On" below.
(Regular) Two day-one night package, single accommodation
CA$649
Includes Tuesday lunch & dinner (banquet), and Wednesday breakfast & lunch. Partners may be added for a fee, see "Partner Add-On" below.
(Regular) Two day-two night package, double accommodation
CA$1,498
1 ticket equals 2 guests – please provide both attendee's details. Includes Monday dinner, Tuesday breakfast, lunch, & dinner (banquet); and Wednesday breakfast & lunch.
(Regular) Two day-one night package, double accommodation
CA$1,098
1 ticket equals 2 guests – please provide both attendee's details. Includes Tuesday lunch & dinner (banquet), and Wednesday breakfast & lunch.
Partner add-on: Two night package, single occupancy
CA$275
Partner add-on to a two day-two night package for single accommodations. Includes Monday dinner, Tuesday breakfast, lunch, and dinner; and Wednesday breakfast & lunch.
Partner add-on: One night package, single occupancy
CA$175
Partner add-on to a two day-one night package for single accommodations. Includes Tuesday lunch and dinner, and Wednesday breakfast & lunch.
