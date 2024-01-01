Queer Joy Bingo!

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of Music Bingo + Trivia, featuring tracks from our favourite queer artists across Manitoba and Canada!





Not only will you enjoy a night filled with fantastic music & celebrating our queer community, but you also stand a chance to win amazing prizes like merch, gift packs, and gift certificates from local artists, Winnipeg organizations, and queer-owned Winnipeg businesses.



Stay Tuned for Artist and Prize Announcements!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest updates on the artists and prizes!



Proceeds from this event directly support Good + Plenty's programming, workshops, and future events. As a non-profit organization powered by volunteer organizers, grants, and donations from supporters like you, we are dedicated to making our programming and workshops accessible to all. Your support means the world to us! ♥️





THANK YOU to our sponsors Manitoba Pride Alliance, Songsmiths, and Kilter Brewing Co.!





Good + Plenty encourages responsible & safe drinking - if you'll be drinking, we encourage having a designated driver, using public transportation, or using cabs or ride apps to get to and from the event.