Trunk or Treat is a inclusive Halloween event for kids with food allergies. Participants decorate the trunks of their cars and the kids can travel from trunk to trunk and fill their bags with fun non-food Halloween goodies. There are crafts and games and a great opportunity to meet other families in Toronto and area with allergies.





We are looking for volunteers to help by bringing simple craft activities to the event- please let us know if you are willing to volunteer to ensure Trunk or Treat can continue this year.