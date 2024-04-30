Dunnville Chamber of Commerce AGM Registration

On behalf of the Dunnville Chamber of Commerce it is our pleasure to extend to you an invitation to attend our Annual General Meeting. We will be gathering at Grandview Lodge on April 30th, 2024, with introductions to begin promptly at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be provided.





The Annual General Meeting provides an invaluable opportunity for members of our business community to come together, reflect on the past year's achievements, and chart a course for the future. We will discuss key initiatives, elect board members, and share insights on how we can continue to foster growth and prosperity within Dunnville.





Please "purchase" a FREE ticket to the event to confirm your attendance.





We eagerly anticipate your presence and look forward to a productive and engaging AGM.





Warm regard,





Marianne Kidd

President

Dunnville Chamber of commerce