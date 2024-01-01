Donor Impact Breakfast and 2024 Campaign Launch

Join us and other donors for this casual gathering, where YMCA of Southwestern Ontario CEO Andrew Lockie and Vice President of Development Christina Harley will speak briefly about how donations like yours help our community! In addition, Jim Loyer, Campaign Chair, will announce our 2024 financial assistance campaign goal for Chatham-Kent, and we will highlight two leadership gifts.





A special guest will join us to share their own personal Y story, one of many in our communities that illustrates why everyone should have access to our valuable and often life-changing programs and services.