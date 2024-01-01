Sweet Like Honey Presents: Seasoned- A discussion on BIPOC lesbian experiences

Let’s close off Lesbian Visibility Week together on Sunday, April 28th. We are hosting Seasoned: A discussion on BIPOC lesbian experiences. In various forms of media, proper and healthy representations of BIPOC lesbians and their realities are rare. This can lead many of us to feeling isolated, lost, ashamed and confused on how to navigate a heteronormative world, especially with the different cultural baggage we may carry regarding our sexual orientation and expression. For this reason, we’re grateful for the more ‘seasoned’ community members who will be sharing their personal anecdotes and experiences on this panel. If you’re looking to participate in raw and honest conversations, register. This event is FREE and happening at Concordia University’s SHIFT Centre for Social Transformation.