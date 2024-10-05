New Hope Community Bike hosts the largest one day Everest Cycling event in Canada. Money raised in this event goes towards reducing barriers by providing equitable access to cycling related resources! Supporting this event is an opportunity to empower others.

The concept is SIMPLE: Ride up and down the escarpment until you’ve reached the summit of Mount Everest or a summit of your choosing:

More Details:

Everesting Participants will commit to riding anywhere from 181 m (height of Hamilton's Mount Albion) to the entire height of Mount Everest (8,848m or 84 summits) depending on one's personal goal and/or how many people they choose to have on their team. Using the Hamilton escarpment (~105m) as our summit climb.

Pick your mountain - Participants can choose between a number of mountain ranges to challenge themselves. Mount Everest (8,848 m - approximately 84 climbs), Mount Logan (5,250 m - roughly 50 climbs) Mount Terror (3,262 m- roughly 31 climbs), or simply try a climb and see how far you can push yourself, like to the height of Hamilton's own Mount Albion (76 m - one climb).

Pick your team size - We're allowing teams to sign with as few as 1 person to as many as 6 people. Choose your team size depending on how many times you want to ride the climb, or mix it up and have one member ride more than others. The goal is to complete the total elevation as a team, how you do that is up to you! The format is flexible, so you can ride with your teammates up and down, no need to wait for them to finish for the next person to start.

Full Road Closure - We have Fifty Road closed to all but local traffic from 6:00am to 10:00pm to improve the safety for our riders and increase the number of people that can participate in the event.

Location - Laps will take place on Fifty Rd Escarpment Access. This hill has good quality asphalt, a partial shoulder, a mid-way rest point and excellent fall colours. (89 Fifty Rd. Stoney Creek, ON) The total elevation change of each climb is ~105m.

Start Time and Duration - Start times will be staggered based on the mountain chosen and/or number of laps individuals will be completing. Those looking to do a solo Everest climb will need to start riding at 6:00 am and be equipped with front and rear lights and be self supported for the first hour. 2 person Everesting teams and those doing a solo Logan climb will start at 8:00 am. We suggest that all other teams and Terror solo climbers start sometime between 9:00 am and 11:00 am. Sign-in closes at 11:00 am for all riders except for the Mount Albion riders. Mount Albion climbers will start at 1:00 pm.

Support - Food, refreshments and medical support will be available at the top of the hill, and a shuttle vehicle will be parked at the bottom. Lunch will be provided at no cost to participants. Participants will be responsible for bringing their own nutrition for during the ride (e.g. gels, bars, peanut butter and jam sandwiches).

Vendors - A number of vendors will be on site to support the riders.