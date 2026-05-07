Young Entrepreneurs Of Canada Association

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Young Entrepreneurs Of Canada Association

About this event

A Better Hiring System For Your Business featuring Steven Myhill-Jones

Vancouver

BC, Canada

General Ticket
$500

Join Steven Myhill-Jones, founder, investor, and CEO personally selected by Charlie Munger to lead Daily Journal Corporation; for a practical session on building better teams through smarter hiring. Drawing on years of experience and an evolved Topgrading approach, Steven will share actionable insights to help you make more effective hiring decisions.


All proceeds support PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs through the Run for PowerPlay campaign.

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