HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

Hosted by

HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

About this event

2025 - Comp Tickets - A Christmas Carol for Hillhurst United Church

1227 Kensington Close NW

Calgary, AB T2N 3J6, Canada

In Person Ticket
$40

This ticket grants you access to attend the event in person. Please bring it with you for entry to the venue on the day of the event.

Live Online Access (Free Access)
$15

We have decided to make this live event free for everyone to attend online. Due to high demand and limited in-person space, we want to ensure that everyone has a chance to enjoy the event.

Livestream Link:

Please consider making a donation:

Your ticket grants you access to view the concert live online. A link to the event will be provided to you before the concert begins.

We look forward to sharing this special experience with you!

Add a donation for HILLHURST UNITED CHURCH

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!