A Circuit for Change: Charity Fundraiser

Step into the most elevated version of the evening. VIP guests begin with a private cocktail hour overlooking the track, featuring exclusive access to Bryton James and Sean Dominic of The Young & the Restless.





Enjoy GT3 live track demos, priority simulator access, and a curated multi-course dining experience, alongside premium bar service and valet arrival. Capture individual and group photos with cast, and be recognized as part of the Founding Circle in our 2026 Impact Report.





This is more than a ticket — it’s a seat at the centre of the experience, where luxury, connection, and impact meet.