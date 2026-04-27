A Circuit for Change: Charity Fundraiser

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About this event
Step into the most elevated version of the evening. VIP guests begin with a private cocktail hour overlooking the track, featuring exclusive access to Bryton James and Sean Dominic of The Young & the Restless.
Enjoy GT3 live track demos, priority simulator access, and a curated multi-course dining experience, alongside premium bar service and valet arrival. Capture individual and group photos with cast, and be recognized as part of the Founding Circle in our 2026 Impact Report.
This is more than a ticket — it’s a seat at the centre of the experience, where luxury, connection, and impact meet.
Step into the most elevated version of the evening. VIP guests begin with a private cocktail hour overlooking the track, featuring exclusive access to Bryton James and Sean Dominic of The Young & the Restless.
Enjoy GT3 live track demos, priority simulator access, and a curated multi-course dining experience, alongside premium bar service and valet arrival. Capture individual and group photos with cast, and be recognized as part of the Founding Circle in our 2026 Impact Report.
This is more than a ticket — it’s a seat at the centre of the experience, where luxury, connection, and impact meet.
Drive meaningful impact while positioning your organization alongside an elevated, high-profile charitable event at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto.
Gold Sponsors receive premium visibility, exclusive guest experiences, and year-round brand exposure within the Embers for Access community.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps fund critical autism services, respite programming, and inclusive community initiatives for underserved families.
Join an unforgettable evening of passion, connection, and community impact while showcasing your business to an engaged audience of professionals, philanthropists, and families.
Includes:
Silver Sponsorship helps create accessible therapy and inclusion opportunities for autistic children who cannot afford to wait years for support.
Support a meaningful cause while aligning your brand with a one-of-a-kind charitable experience designed to create real local impact.
Includes:
Every contribution directly supports the RISE Program — Respite, Inclusion, Skills & Education.
We proudly welcome in-kind sponsorships and community partnerships. Donations of products, services, experiences, or professional support are recognized at equivalent sponsorship value and are eligible for charitable tax receipts where applicable.
Examples include:
Custom partnership opportunities are available for organizations looking to create a tailored impact experience with Embers for Access Foundation.
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