The Embers for Access Foundation

Hosted by

The Embers for Access Foundation

About this event

A Circuit for Change: Charity Fundraiser

356 Porsche Dr

Pickering, ON L1W 0B9, Canada

VIP - Individual
$300

Step into the most elevated version of the evening. VIP guests begin with a private cocktail hour overlooking the track, featuring exclusive access to Bryton James and Sean Dominic of The Young & the Restless.


Enjoy GT3 live track demos, priority simulator access, and a curated multi-course dining experience, alongside premium bar service and valet arrival. Capture individual and group photos with cast, and be recognized as part of the Founding Circle in our 2026 Impact Report.


This is more than a ticket — it’s a seat at the centre of the experience, where luxury, connection, and impact meet.

VIP - Table (10 Guests)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Guaranteed Seating for Parties of 10

Step into the most elevated version of the evening. VIP guests begin with a private cocktail hour overlooking the track, featuring exclusive access to Bryton James and Sean Dominic of The Young & the Restless.


Enjoy GT3 live track demos, priority simulator access, and a curated multi-course dining experience, alongside premium bar service and valet arrival. Capture individual and group photos with cast, and be recognized as part of the Founding Circle in our 2026 Impact Report.


This is more than a ticket — it’s a seat at the centre of the experience, where luxury, connection, and impact meet.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Drive meaningful impact while positioning your organization alongside an elevated, high-profile charitable event at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto.

Gold Sponsors receive premium visibility, exclusive guest experiences, and year-round brand exposure within the Embers for Access community.

Includes:

  • 5 VIP Founding Circle tickets
  • Private cocktail hour + GT3 demo laps
  • Celebrity meet & greet access
  • Featured Dysko.AI billboard placement
  • Dedicated social media promotion
  • Full logo placement on event materials
  • Stage acknowledgment
  • Named in the Embers 2026 Impact Report
  • Charitable tax receipt

Your sponsorship helps fund critical autism services, respite programming, and inclusive community initiatives for underserved families.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Join an unforgettable evening of passion, connection, and community impact while showcasing your business to an engaged audience of professionals, philanthropists, and families.


Includes:

  • 2 VIP tickets
  • Plated dinner + Porsche demo lap experiences
  • Dysko.AI digital billboard exposure
  • Logo placement on event signage & materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Inclusion in newsletters & digital promotions
  • CSR Certificate of Impact
  • Charitable tax receipt

Silver Sponsorship helps create accessible therapy and inclusion opportunities for autistic children who cannot afford to wait years for support.

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

Support a meaningful cause while aligning your brand with a one-of-a-kind charitable experience designed to create real local impact.

Includes:

  • 2 Insider tickets
  • Curated plated dinner + Porsche simulators
  • Brand listing in the Dysko.AI Embers Space
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo inclusion on event materials & newsletters
  • Post-event thank-you recognition
  • CSR Certificate of Impact
  • Charitable tax receipt

Every contribution directly supports the RISE Program — Respite, Inclusion, Skills & Education.

In-Kind Donation
Free

In-Kind Sponsorship Opportunities

We proudly welcome in-kind sponsorships and community partnerships. Donations of products, services, experiences, or professional support are recognized at equivalent sponsorship value and are eligible for charitable tax receipts where applicable.

Examples include:

  • Luxury items & silent auction experiences
  • Hotel stays, spa packages, sports tickets, travel
  • Photography & videography
  • Floral installations & décor
  • Entertainment & AV support
  • Automotive experiences
  • Gift bags & sensory kits
  • Catering enhancements
  • Marketing, legal, logistics, or transportation support

Custom partnership opportunities are available for organizations looking to create a tailored impact experience with Embers for Access Foundation.

Add a donation for The Embers for Access Foundation

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