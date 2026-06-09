A table laden with gift baskets, framed items, and decorative elements sits in front of a window with sheer curtains.

Hosted by

The Women's Centre of Halton

About this event

Sales closed

A Midsummer's Dream Silent Auction 2026

Sort by category

Keurig® K-Café® Barista Bar Single Serve Coffeemaker, Black item
Keurig® K-Café® Barista Bar Single Serve Coffeemaker, Black
$65

Starting bid

With the Keurig® K-Café® Barista Bar single serve coffee maker, you can enjoy all your go-to coffeehouse beverages without the go! Easily create hot or iced favourites like creamy lattes, rich cappuccinos, and more at home with the included frother, or enjoy full-flavoured iced coffee at the touch of a button.

Live Painting by Saba Sameti item
Live Painting by Saba Sameti
$150

Starting bid

Experience the magic of art unfolding in real time with a live painting by Saba Sameti of Muse & Hues. Known for her sensory, story-rich approach to creativity, Saba brings colour, texture, emotion, and imagination together in a one-of-a-kind piece created during the evening.

1 Month of Kids' Swim Lessons at Goldfish Swim item
1 Month of Kids' Swim Lessons at Goldfish Swim
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 month of weekly group swim lessons (4 total) at Goldfish Swim School plus a waived membership fee! Designed for children ages 4 months and up, Goldfish offers a fun, safe, and nurturing environment with expert instructors and state-of-the-art indoor facilities to help kids build confidence in the water. *Expires June 25, 2027* Location: 1130 Eighth Line Unit 17, Oakville, ON L6H 2R4

Instant Pot 6Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker item
Instant Pot 6Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 V3 as it combines six appliances in one, functioning as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer, with added cake and egg programs.

14K Gold Hoop Earring item
14K Gold Hoop Earring
$20

Starting bid

A classic pair of 14K gold hoop earrings that adds effortless polish to any outfit.

3 Personal Training Sessions + Health Consult (1hr each) item
3 Personal Training Sessions + Health Consult (1hr each)
$150

Starting bid

Kickstart your fitness journey with the gift of health from Nova Health Club! This package includes a personalized consultation and three 1-on-1, hour-long training sessions tailored to your goals. Perfect for all fitness levels in a supportive, expert-led environment.
Location: 298 Randall St, Oakville, ON L6J 0G2

60-Minute Acupuncture Session at Oakville Wellness Clinic item
60-Minute Acupuncture Session at Oakville Wellness Clinic
$70

Starting bid

Experience the healing benefits of acupuncture with a 60-minute initial session at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This personalized session can help relieve pain, reduce stress, and restore balance in the care of experienced, compassionate practitioners.

Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3

60-minute Chiropractic Assessment & Treatment item
60-minute Chiropractic Assessment & Treatment
$60

Starting bid

Realign and recharge with a 60-minute initial chiropractic assessment and treatment at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This session includes a thorough evaluation and hands-on treatment to help relieve pain, improve mobility, and support long-term spinal health in a welcoming, professional setting. Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3

Museums of Burlington Family Pass item
Museums of Burlington Family Pass
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a family visit (up to 2 adults and 4 children) to your choice of the Joseph Brant Museum or Ireland House Museum. Discover Burlington’s rich history through engaging exhibits, interactive programs, and immersive experiences and have a fun and educational outing for the whole family!
Joseph Brant Museum Location: 1240 North Shore Blvd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2L7
Ireland House Museum Location: 2168 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7P 3G4

30-minute Counselling session at Oakville Wellness Clinic item
30-minute Counselling session at Oakville Wellness Clinic
$50

Starting bid

Take the first step toward mental and emotional wellness with a 30-minute counselling session at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This session offers a supportive, confidential space to explore challenges, reduce stress, and build resilience with the help of an experienced, compassionate professional. Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3

10-Class Pass to SpinCo Oakville item
10-Class Pass to SpinCo Oakville
$100

Starting bid

Get moving with 10 rhythm-based spin classes at SpinCo Oakville, featuring 50-minute full-body workouts set to energizing music. Open to all fitness levels, this pass is perfect for anyone looking for motivation, movement, and a serious sweat.
Location: 229 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 1H7

Power Yoga Oakville Classes Set 1 item
Power Yoga Oakville Classes Set 1
$100

Starting bid

Our yoga classes are all levels and we encourage you to jump in and join the transformation that is happening in our hot room. Together we flow, strengthen, sweat, release and rinse our bodies and awaken our spirits. Enjoy 10 yoga classes at any of our Oakville locations. Location: 485 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 7Z5

Winner of this item must email with winning confirmation: [email protected]

Power Yoga Oakville Classes Set 2 item
Power Yoga Oakville Classes Set 2
$100

Starting bid

Our yoga classes are all levels and we encourage you to jump in and join the transformation that is happening in our hot room. Together we flow, strengthen, sweat, release and rinse our bodies and awaken our spirits. Enjoy 10 yoga classes at any of our Oakville locations. Location: 485 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 7Z5

Winner of this item must email with winning confirmation: [email protected]

Brake Caliper Compression Tool item
Brake Caliper Compression Tool
$40

Starting bid

A heavy-duty brake caliper press tool designed to make brake pad replacement easier and more efficient. Built for multi-piston calipers, this patented tool is a practical addition for anyone who enjoys vehicle maintenance or DIY auto projects.

Golf Cart Battery Charger item
Golf Cart Battery Charger
$60

Starting bid

Keep your golf cart powered and ready with this 48V, 15Amp aluminum battery charger, it offers a practical charging solution for compatible 48V golf carts.

1-on-1 Functional Breathing Session item
1-on-1 Functional Breathing Session
$25

Starting bid

Explore the science of breathing in a personalized 60-minute session designed to support stress, anxiety, performance, and self-awareness. This guided workshop will introduce practical breathwork techniques and functional breathing habits you can use in everyday life, offered virtually or in person.

$2,500 off on Kitchen Renovation - Quadra Living item
$2,500 off on Kitchen Renovation - Quadra Living
$300

Starting bid

Transform your kitchen with a $2,500 off voucher on a project $30,000 and up from Quadra Living. Whether you are dreaming of a refresh or planning a larger project, this is a beautiful opportunity to bring new life to the heart of your home.

$5,000 off on Interior Home Renovation - Quadra Living item
$5,000 off on Interior Home Renovation - Quadra Living
$400

Starting bid

Refresh your home with a $5,000 off voucher on an interior renovation project $55,000 and up from Quadra Living. Whether used toward a room update, custom finish, or larger home transformation, this package offers $5,000 off on a project to bring thoughtful design and elevated craftsmanship into your space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!