A Midsummer's Dream Silent Auction 2026

Our yoga classes are all levels and we encourage you to jump in and join the transformation that is happening in our hot room. Together we flow, strengthen, sweat, release and rinse our bodies and awaken our spirits. Enjoy 10 yoga classes at any of our Oakville locations. Location: 485 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 7Z5



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