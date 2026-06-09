A Midsummer's Dream Silent Auction 2026

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With the Keurig® K-Café® Barista Bar single serve coffee maker, you can enjoy all your go-to coffeehouse beverages without the go! Easily create hot or iced favourites like creamy lattes, rich cappuccinos, and more at home with the included frother, or enjoy full-flavoured iced coffee at the touch of a button.
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Experience the magic of art unfolding in real time with a live painting by Saba Sameti of Muse & Hues. Known for her sensory, story-rich approach to creativity, Saba brings colour, texture, emotion, and imagination together in a one-of-a-kind piece created during the evening.
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Enjoy 1 month of weekly group swim lessons (4 total) at Goldfish Swim School plus a waived membership fee! Designed for children ages 4 months and up, Goldfish offers a fun, safe, and nurturing environment with expert instructors and state-of-the-art indoor facilities to help kids build confidence in the water. *Expires June 25, 2027* Location: 1130 Eighth Line Unit 17, Oakville, ON L6H 2R4
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Enjoy this 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 V3 as it combines six appliances in one, functioning as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer, with added cake and egg programs.
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A classic pair of 14K gold hoop earrings that adds effortless polish to any outfit.
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Kickstart your fitness journey with the gift of health from Nova Health Club! This package includes a personalized consultation and three 1-on-1, hour-long training sessions tailored to your goals. Perfect for all fitness levels in a supportive, expert-led environment.
Location: 298 Randall St, Oakville, ON L6J 0G2
Starting bid
Experience the healing benefits of acupuncture with a 60-minute initial session at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This personalized session can help relieve pain, reduce stress, and restore balance in the care of experienced, compassionate practitioners.
Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3
Starting bid
Realign and recharge with a 60-minute initial chiropractic assessment and treatment at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This session includes a thorough evaluation and hands-on treatment to help relieve pain, improve mobility, and support long-term spinal health in a welcoming, professional setting. Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3
Starting bid
Enjoy a family visit (up to 2 adults and 4 children) to your choice of the Joseph Brant Museum or Ireland House Museum. Discover Burlington’s rich history through engaging exhibits, interactive programs, and immersive experiences and have a fun and educational outing for the whole family!
Joseph Brant Museum Location: 1240 North Shore Blvd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2L7
Ireland House Museum Location: 2168 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7P 3G4
Starting bid
Take the first step toward mental and emotional wellness with a 30-minute counselling session at the Oakville Massage & Wellness Clinic. This session offers a supportive, confidential space to explore challenges, reduce stress, and build resilience with the help of an experienced, compassionate professional. Location: 77 John St Suite 201, Oakville, ON L6K 3W3
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Get moving with 10 rhythm-based spin classes at SpinCo Oakville, featuring 50-minute full-body workouts set to energizing music. Open to all fitness levels, this pass is perfect for anyone looking for motivation, movement, and a serious sweat.
Location: 229 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 1H7
Starting bid
Our yoga classes are all levels and we encourage you to jump in and join the transformation that is happening in our hot room. Together we flow, strengthen, sweat, release and rinse our bodies and awaken our spirits. Enjoy 10 yoga classes at any of our Oakville locations. Location: 485 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 7Z5
Winner of this item must email with winning confirmation: [email protected]
Starting bid
Our yoga classes are all levels and we encourage you to jump in and join the transformation that is happening in our hot room. Together we flow, strengthen, sweat, release and rinse our bodies and awaken our spirits. Enjoy 10 yoga classes at any of our Oakville locations. Location: 485 Trafalgar Rd, Oakville, ON L6J 7Z5
Winner of this item must email with winning confirmation: [email protected]
Starting bid
A heavy-duty brake caliper press tool designed to make brake pad replacement easier and more efficient. Built for multi-piston calipers, this patented tool is a practical addition for anyone who enjoys vehicle maintenance or DIY auto projects.
Starting bid
Keep your golf cart powered and ready with this 48V, 15Amp aluminum battery charger, it offers a practical charging solution for compatible 48V golf carts.
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Explore the science of breathing in a personalized 60-minute session designed to support stress, anxiety, performance, and self-awareness. This guided workshop will introduce practical breathwork techniques and functional breathing habits you can use in everyday life, offered virtually or in person.
Starting bid
Transform your kitchen with a $2,500 off voucher on a project $30,000 and up from Quadra Living. Whether you are dreaming of a refresh or planning a larger project, this is a beautiful opportunity to bring new life to the heart of your home.
Starting bid
Refresh your home with a $5,000 off voucher on an interior renovation project $55,000 and up from Quadra Living. Whether used toward a room update, custom finish, or larger home transformation, this package offers $5,000 off on a project to bring thoughtful design and elevated craftsmanship into your space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!