Big Brothers & Big Sisters Association of Lacombe and District

Hosted by

Big Brothers & Big Sisters Association of Lacombe and District

About this event

4th Annual A Night Among Stars Fundraiser

5214 50 Ave

Lacombe, AB T4L 0B6, Canada

Table #1 – Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #2 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #3 - Individual Tickets
$120

Best seats at the gala! Grab your seat now before they are gone!

Table #4 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #5 – Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #6 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #7 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #8 – Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #9 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #10 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #11 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #12 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #13 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #14 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #15 - Individual Tickets
$100

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #16 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #17 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #18 – Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #19 – Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #20 – Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #21 – Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #22 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #23 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #24 – Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #25 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #26 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #27 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #28 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #29 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #30 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #31 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #32 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #33 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #34 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #35 - Pirouette Table
$960

Best seats at the gala!

Table #36 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #37 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #38 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #39 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #40 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Table #41 - Fouette Table
$800

Enjoy the entertainment, food and drinks!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!