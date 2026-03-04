A Night In Africa Gala

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$
Benefits:
Logo placement on promotional materials and social media marketing. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.
2 VIP tickets with reserved seating.
Benefits:
Exclusive title sponsorship prominent logo placement on all promotional materials and social media marketing. Opportunity for a company executive to deliver a speech during the event. 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating.
Benefits: Logo displayed on event materials and social media marketing.
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