ZLT HOPE HOMES

Hosted by

ZLT HOPE HOMES

A Night In Africa Gala

100 Ramsey Lake Rd

Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5S9, Canada

Add a donation for ZLT HOPE HOMES

$

Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$2,500

Benefits:

Logo placement on promotional materials and social media marketing. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.

2 VIP tickets with reserved seating.

Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$5,000

Benefits:

Exclusive title sponsorship prominent logo placement on all promotional materials and social media marketing. Opportunity for a company executive to deliver a speech during the event. 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating.

Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000

Benefits: Logo displayed on event materials and social media marketing.

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