Help Fill A Dream

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Help Fill A Dream

About this event

A Night to Sparkle by Help Fill A Dream

Pick-up location

1720 McTavish Rd, North Saanich, BC V8L 5T9, Canada

Red Path (Framed) by Lauren Fox item
Red Path (Framed) by Lauren Fox
$560

Starting bid

20" x 32" - Acrylic


This painting is about grief. The red path is one that is travelled over and over again, and the layers of receding trees are the layers that unfold over decades of retravelling. A nurse log emerged by the trail as I painted and says something about the things that can grow from that soil. What is at the end of the path? Some people see a sunset, some see dawn, and some see a fire. What do you see?

--

"I love to paint just for the sake of painting. And I hope my work makes a small difference in the world, to make one moment better for one person, to evoke a memory, or to elicit an emotion. That's why I am honoured to participate in the Help Fill a Dream auction.

I can be contacted at [email protected]"


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Summer Blue' (Unframed) by Wendy Picken item
'Summer Blue' (Unframed) by Wendy Picken
$350

Starting bid

27" x 25" - Giclée Print


A Stretched Canvas Giclée Print.


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'Winter Greens' (Unframed) by Michelle Barkway item
'Winter Greens' (Unframed) by Michelle Barkway item
'Winter Greens' (Unframed) by Michelle Barkway item
'Winter Greens' (Unframed) by Michelle Barkway
$425

Starting bid

20" x 16" x 1.5" - Acrylic on Canvas


"Winter Greens" is a 20x16" original west coast painting on canvas inspired by wild beaches of Pacific Rim National Park on the western edge of Vancouver Island.


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'A Contented Pondering' (Unframed) by Becky Luth item
'A Contented Pondering' (Unframed) by Becky Luth
$325

Starting bid

16" x 20" - Acrylic


Original acrylic on a deep canvas.


"I am happy to share my imagination with others and my desire is that a painting can be a little bit of hope and light in their world."


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'Sunrise Pasture' (Framed) by Ken Faulks item
'Sunrise Pasture' (Framed) by Ken Faulks
$450

Starting bid

9" x 13" - Watercolour on Paper


A studio painting, from photo reference I took when on a painting trip to Harrison Hot Springs and area.


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'Coral Reef Light' by Lilach Lotan item
'Coral Reef Light' by Lilach Lotan item
'Coral Reef Light' by Lilach Lotan
$160

Starting bid

9" - Porcelain


Inspired by the intricate beauty and fragile ecosystems of the ocean, Coral Reef is a sculptural ceramic light fixture that blurs the line between functional object and organic form. Each element is individually wheel thrown in porcelain, echoing the branching, layered, and porous structures found in coral formations. When illuminated, light filters through the openings and textures, casting shifting patterns that recall sunlight moving through water.


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'#BCStorm This Fleeting Light...' (Unframed) by Jolanta Va item
'#BCStorm This Fleeting Light...' (Unframed) by Jolanta Va
$800

Starting bid

40" X 30" - Acrylic on Canvas


'#BCStorm This Fleeting Light. Haro Strait, 4:30 PM' -


Original painting. An intense January storm flows across Vancouver Island, bringing spectacular skies and dramatic high waters. As captured during early sunset near Cordova Bay, this storm glows with light and deep contrast.

Colourway: greys, whites, browns, corals. #BCStorm Collection of paintings follows the seasonal storms that visit local beaches of Jolanta’s community. Wrap-around painting.

Glossy moisture and UV-safe varnish.

Signed, authenticated and back-wired.


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Freckles' (Unframed) by Janet Anderson item
'Freckles' (Unframed) by Janet Anderson
$295

Starting bid

18" x 18" - Oil on Canvas


A tree peony shows off her cute freckled petals to the world.


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'West Coast Interlude' (Unframed) by Hugh Partridge item
'West Coast Interlude' (Unframed) by Hugh Partridge
$800

Starting bid

18" x 28" - Oil on Cradled Panel


Painting of Saanichton Bay on Vancouver Island. Received an honorable mention at the 2025 Federation of Canadian Artists spring exhibition in Victoria.


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"Rosaceae" (Framed) by Ilka Bauer item
"Rosaceae" (Framed) by Ilka Bauer item
"Rosaceae" (Framed) by Ilka Bauer
$600

Starting bid

30.5" x 42" - Powdered Graphite and Pencil on Paper


This drawing was inspired by blossoms of the rose family (Rosaceae). From cherry trees to blackberry bushes and Nootka rose, the delicate, 5-petaled flowers with their many cheerful stamens are a familiar sight in spring and early summer in Victoria.


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'Breathe the Air' (Unframed) by Lisa Riehl item
'Breathe the Air' (Unframed) by Lisa Riehl item
'Breathe the Air' (Unframed) by Lisa Riehl item
'Breathe the Air' (Unframed) by Lisa Riehl
$375

Starting bid

12" x 18" - Oil on Textured Canvas


This coastal landscape is inspired by my deep love of the West Coast, where the ocean, forests and ever-changing light continually spark ideas for my work. Time spent wandering beaches, watching the clouds and listening to the rhythm of the waves often finds its way into my paintings. I painted this piece on richly textured canvas, allowing the surface to add depth and character, and to echo the layered, natural beauty of the coastline that inspires me.


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Cloudbank above Active Pass' (Unframed) by Mary Jo Hughes item
'Cloudbank above Active Pass' (Unframed) by Mary Jo Hughes
$300

Starting bid

20" x 20" - Oil on Birch Cradleboard


Spring on the BC Coast brings a plethora of wildflowers but perhaps most stunning are the native camas blossoms. Here we travel a path down to the water greeted by the purple of the camus in contrast to the yellow of the buttercups. Although this scene was painted on Galiano Island looking across Active Pass towards Mayne, it reminds me of many places in and around southern Vancouver Island.


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'At The Foot Of The Mountains' (Framed) by Matt Shannon item
'At The Foot Of The Mountains' (Framed) by Matt Shannon item
'At The Foot Of The Mountains' (Framed) by Matt Shannon item
'At The Foot Of The Mountains' (Framed) by Matt Shannon
$425

Starting bid

25.25" x 37.75" - Matted Fine Art Print in metal frame with non-reflective glass


Photographed in the heart of the Tetons, autumn is the pinnacle of photography in this landscape, when the colors of the fields, fresh snow in the mountains, and the crisp clarity of the air all come together.

The day and night before this image was captured, photographer Matt Shannon camped in the mountains as a powerful storm rolled through, bringing lightning and heavy rain. As the system moved across the range, clouds became trapped along the peaks and temperatures dropped, leaving a fresh coat of snow just before sunrise.

The wild conditions discouraged most photographers from risking their equipment in the rain, but Matt Shannon remained camped out in the storm, waiting for the perfect moment. Just 30 minutes before this photograph was taken, rain was still falling where he stood. Cold and wet, he waited as the storm cleared, knowing the opportunity would be worth it.


Matt Shannon is a photography educator who leads workshops while sharing his adventures, techniques, and photography knowledge on his YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@MattShannonPhoto


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Sparkling Waters' (Unframed) by Karen Kaiser item
'Sparkling Waters' (Unframed) by Karen Kaiser
$600

Starting bid

30" x 30" - Oil



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'Dance to your own Rhythm' (Unframed) by Donna Rose item
'Dance to your own Rhythm' (Unframed) by Donna Rose
$300

Starting bid

22" x 28" - Oil on Canvas


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'Belted Kingfisher, 2026' (Unframed) by Calvin Coles item
'Belted Kingfisher, 2026' (Unframed) by Calvin Coles
$375

Starting bid

24”x 36” - Acrylic on Canvas


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'Coral Roundabout,# 1' (Unframed) by Heather Midori Yamada item
'Coral Roundabout,# 1' (Unframed) by Heather Midori Yamada
$350

Starting bid

Giclee Print on Stretched Canvas


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'Beneath Open Skies' (Framed) by Erica Messing item
'Beneath Open Skies' (Framed) by Erica Messing item
'Beneath Open Skies' (Framed) by Erica Messing item
'Beneath Open Skies' (Framed) by Erica Messing
$400

Starting bid

20” x 16” - Acrylic on Canvas


Hidden in plain sight in the middle of Saanich, BC, stands Summit Park. Perched on a hill surrounded by busy roads, the Garry Oak meadow is an oasis of quiet and light.
This is one of the reasons I love living in Victoria so much - I don’t have to travel far to find myself somewhere completely breathtakingly beautiful.


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'Tuscan Dream' (Unframed) by Carol Bednarski item
'Tuscan Dream' (Unframed) by Carol Bednarski item
'Tuscan Dream' (Unframed) by Carol Bednarski
$450

Starting bid

16" x 20" - Oil


I lived in Italy in the 1980s and was very inspired by the rolling hills of Tuscany. this oil painting captures mood and memory of my time there.


I was delighted to be invited to participate by Arabella Young. I was very moved by the story of her son and his journey and was happy to contribute.


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Sunflowers for Van Gogh' (Unframed) by Arabella Young item
'Sunflowers for Van Gogh' (Unframed) by Arabella Young
$600

Starting bid

36" x 24" - Oil on Canvas


Sunflowers for Van Gogh is a bright, sunny painting celebrating late summer moments.


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'Spring in Rithet's Bog' (Unframed) by Arabella Young item
'Spring in Rithet's Bog' (Unframed) by Arabella Young
$600

Starting bid

24" x 36" - Oil on Canvas


Spring in Rithet's Bog depicts a typical rainy spring day in one of Victoria's lovely walking areas.


(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )

'Untitled' by Daryl D. item
'Untitled' by Daryl D.
$250

Starting bid

22" Round - Acrylic Painting on Wood

'Untitled' by Daryl D. item
'Untitled' by Daryl D.
$250

Starting bid

21" x 30" - Acrylic Painting on Wood

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