A Night to Sparkle by Help Fill A Dream

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Starting bid
20" x 32" - Acrylic
This painting is about grief. The red path is one that is travelled over and over again, and the layers of receding trees are the layers that unfold over decades of retravelling. A nurse log emerged by the trail as I painted and says something about the things that can grow from that soil. What is at the end of the path? Some people see a sunset, some see dawn, and some see a fire. What do you see?
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"I love to paint just for the sake of painting. And I hope my work makes a small difference in the world, to make one moment better for one person, to evoke a memory, or to elicit an emotion. That's why I am honoured to participate in the Help Fill a Dream auction.
I can be contacted at [email protected]"
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
27" x 25" - Giclée Print
A Stretched Canvas Giclée Print.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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20" x 16" x 1.5" - Acrylic on Canvas
"Winter Greens" is a 20x16" original west coast painting on canvas inspired by wild beaches of Pacific Rim National Park on the western edge of Vancouver Island.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
16" x 20" - Acrylic
Original acrylic on a deep canvas.
"I am happy to share my imagination with others and my desire is that a painting can be a little bit of hope and light in their world."
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
9" x 13" - Watercolour on Paper
A studio painting, from photo reference I took when on a painting trip to Harrison Hot Springs and area.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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9" - Porcelain
Inspired by the intricate beauty and fragile ecosystems of the ocean, Coral Reef is a sculptural ceramic light fixture that blurs the line between functional object and organic form. Each element is individually wheel thrown in porcelain, echoing the branching, layered, and porous structures found in coral formations. When illuminated, light filters through the openings and textures, casting shifting patterns that recall sunlight moving through water.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
40" X 30" - Acrylic on Canvas
'#BCStorm This Fleeting Light. Haro Strait, 4:30 PM' -
Original painting. An intense January storm flows across Vancouver Island, bringing spectacular skies and dramatic high waters. As captured during early sunset near Cordova Bay, this storm glows with light and deep contrast.
Colourway: greys, whites, browns, corals. #BCStorm Collection of paintings follows the seasonal storms that visit local beaches of Jolanta’s community. Wrap-around painting.
Glossy moisture and UV-safe varnish.
Signed, authenticated and back-wired.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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18" x 18" - Oil on Canvas
A tree peony shows off her cute freckled petals to the world.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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18" x 28" - Oil on Cradled Panel
Painting of Saanichton Bay on Vancouver Island. Received an honorable mention at the 2025 Federation of Canadian Artists spring exhibition in Victoria.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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30.5" x 42" - Powdered Graphite and Pencil on Paper
This drawing was inspired by blossoms of the rose family (Rosaceae). From cherry trees to blackberry bushes and Nootka rose, the delicate, 5-petaled flowers with their many cheerful stamens are a familiar sight in spring and early summer in Victoria.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
12" x 18" - Oil on Textured Canvas
This coastal landscape is inspired by my deep love of the West Coast, where the ocean, forests and ever-changing light continually spark ideas for my work. Time spent wandering beaches, watching the clouds and listening to the rhythm of the waves often finds its way into my paintings. I painted this piece on richly textured canvas, allowing the surface to add depth and character, and to echo the layered, natural beauty of the coastline that inspires me.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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20" x 20" - Oil on Birch Cradleboard
Spring on the BC Coast brings a plethora of wildflowers but perhaps most stunning are the native camas blossoms. Here we travel a path down to the water greeted by the purple of the camus in contrast to the yellow of the buttercups. Although this scene was painted on Galiano Island looking across Active Pass towards Mayne, it reminds me of many places in and around southern Vancouver Island.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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25.25" x 37.75" - Matted Fine Art Print in metal frame with non-reflective glass
Photographed in the heart of the Tetons, autumn is the pinnacle of photography in this landscape, when the colors of the fields, fresh snow in the mountains, and the crisp clarity of the air all come together.
The day and night before this image was captured, photographer Matt Shannon camped in the mountains as a powerful storm rolled through, bringing lightning and heavy rain. As the system moved across the range, clouds became trapped along the peaks and temperatures dropped, leaving a fresh coat of snow just before sunrise.
The wild conditions discouraged most photographers from risking their equipment in the rain, but Matt Shannon remained camped out in the storm, waiting for the perfect moment. Just 30 minutes before this photograph was taken, rain was still falling where he stood. Cold and wet, he waited as the storm cleared, knowing the opportunity would be worth it.
Matt Shannon is a photography educator who leads workshops while sharing his adventures, techniques, and photography knowledge on his YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@MattShannonPhoto
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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20” x 16” - Acrylic on Canvas
Hidden in plain sight in the middle of Saanich, BC, stands Summit Park. Perched on a hill surrounded by busy roads, the Garry Oak meadow is an oasis of quiet and light.
This is one of the reasons I love living in Victoria so much - I don’t have to travel far to find myself somewhere completely breathtakingly beautiful.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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16" x 20" - Oil
I lived in Italy in the 1980s and was very inspired by the rolling hills of Tuscany. this oil painting captures mood and memory of my time there.
I was delighted to be invited to participate by Arabella Young. I was very moved by the story of her son and his journey and was happy to contribute.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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36" x 24" - Oil on Canvas
Sunflowers for Van Gogh is a bright, sunny painting celebrating late summer moments.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
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24" x 36" - Oil on Canvas
Spring in Rithet's Bog depicts a typical rainy spring day in one of Victoria's lovely walking areas.
(More Details https://www.anighttosparkle.com )
Starting bid
22" Round - Acrylic Painting on Wood
Starting bid
21" x 30" - Acrylic Painting on Wood
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