A Night to Sparkle by Help Fill A Dream

20" x 32" - Acrylic





This painting is about grief. The red path is one that is travelled over and over again, and the layers of receding trees are the layers that unfold over decades of retravelling. A nurse log emerged by the trail as I painted and says something about the things that can grow from that soil. What is at the end of the path? Some people see a sunset, some see dawn, and some see a fire. What do you see?

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"I love to paint just for the sake of painting. And I hope my work makes a small difference in the world, to make one moment better for one person, to evoke a memory, or to elicit an emotion. That's why I am honoured to participate in the Help Fill a Dream auction.



I can be contacted at [email protected]"





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