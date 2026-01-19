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About this event
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Enjoy an inspiring evening at A Night with Chris “Knuckles” Nilan, featuring a full dinner, silent auction, and special guest speaker Chris Nilan. Your ticket supports The Equality Project Inc. and its community programs for Islanders facing hardship.
Includes reception, dinner, and keynote presentation.
Reserve a table for six and experience A Night with Chris “Knuckles” Nilan together. Ideal for friends, families, or colleagues, this option includes dinner for six, a silent auction, and an inspiring talk—while supporting the important work of The Equality Project Inc. across Prince Edward Island.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!