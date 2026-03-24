Women's Interval Home of Sarnia Lambton

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Women's Interval Home of Sarnia Lambton

About this event

Women’s Interval Home Purple Tee Classic - Golf Tournament - Registration Page - Draft

4300 Garden Crescent

Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0, Canada

Individual
$200

Includes 18 holes of golf at Sawmill Golf Course, power cart, and a gourmet sit-down lunch. Participants will also enjoy our afternoon program featuring guest speakers, door prizes, access to the silent auction and more. All skill levels are welcome.

Foursome
$800

Register a full team of four golfers for a day of community and impact. This package includes 18 holes of golf, power carts, and gourmet sit-down lunches for all four participants. Your team will also have full access to the afternoon program, guest speakers, silent auction and more. All skill levels are welcome.

Foursome and Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a hole on the course in addition to purchasing a foursome ($800 for foursome +$200

for hole sponsorship). You will receive exclusive signage at one of the course holes. Additional benefits include logo

placement on tournament marketing, communications, and advertising materials, as well as on the tournament program; and acknowledgement in pre and post

tournament online and social media promotion.

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