Women’s Interval Home Purple Tee Classic - Golf Tournament - Registration Page - Draft

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About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf at Sawmill Golf Course, power cart, and a gourmet sit-down lunch. Participants will also enjoy our afternoon program featuring guest speakers, door prizes, access to the silent auction and more. All skill levels are welcome.
Register a full team of four golfers for a day of community and impact. This package includes 18 holes of golf, power carts, and gourmet sit-down lunches for all four participants. Your team will also have full access to the afternoon program, guest speakers, silent auction and more. All skill levels are welcome.
Sponsor a hole on the course in addition to purchasing a foursome ($800 for foursome +$200
for hole sponsorship). You will receive exclusive signage at one of the course holes. Additional benefits include logo
placement on tournament marketing, communications, and advertising materials, as well as on the tournament program; and acknowledgement in pre and post
tournament online and social media promotion.
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