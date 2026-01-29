Journeys Recovery Home

Journeys Recovery Home

A Seat a the Table - Monthly Membership

Breakfast Buddy
$25

Renews monthly

You help them start the day nourished and focused! Providing:

  • Breakfast staples for the home
  • Coffee, eggs, oatmeal, fruit


Daily Bread
$50

Renews monthly

You help sustain recovery one day at a time!

Providing:

  • One full day of meals for multiple men
  • Pantry staples - rice, pasta, protein, vegetables
A Seat at the Table
$100

Renews monthly

You make community possible!

Providing:

  • Multiple days of meals
  • Shared dinners that build brotherhood and accountability
The Provider
$250

Renews monthly

You help carry the mission forward!

Providing:

  • Consistent weekly food security
  • Emergency grocery coverage during tight months
Open Seat
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

There's always room at the table to give what you're able!

Every gift helps provide nourishment, stability, and dignity for men in recovery.

