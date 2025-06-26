DS Artistry Collections Inc.
A series of 7 etchings “Pavia” (single prints)
(tax exempt)
CA$38
Applicable to customers outside of Canada
(incl. 5 % tax)
CA$39.90
5 % tax: Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon
(incl. 11 % tax)
CA$42.18
11% tax: Saskatchewan
(incl. 12 % tax)
CA$42.56
12% tax: British Columbia, Manitoba
(incl. 13 % tax)
CA$42.94
13% tax: Ontario
(incl. 14 % tax)
CA$43.32
14% tax: Nova Scotia
(incl. 14.975% tax)
CA$43.69
14.975% tax: Québec
(incl. 15% tax)
CA$43.70
15% tax: New-Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island.
