A Special Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel Online ticket sales are closed. To purchase last-minute tickets, please call 250-832-5243.

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General Admission — A Special Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
Enjoy an evening of timeless music in the outdoor amphitheatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. Gates open at 5:00 pm with optional feature plate service and licensed bar available before the 7:00 pm performance. General seating. Rain or shine.
Make it a full evening out by adding a feature plate from the Sprig of Heather Restaurant before the show. Feature plate service is available from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm before the concert.
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