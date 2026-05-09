R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

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R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

About this event

Sales closed

A Special Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel Online ticket sales are closed. To purchase last-minute tickets, please call 250-832-5243.

751Highway 97B

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P7, Canada

Add a donation for R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

$

General Admission
$42

General Admission — A Special Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel

Enjoy an evening of timeless music in the outdoor amphitheatre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. Gates open at 5:00 pm with optional feature plate service and licensed bar available before the 7:00 pm performance. General seating. Rain or shine.

Add on Feature Plate
$22.05

Make it a full evening out by adding a feature plate from the Sprig of Heather Restaurant before the show. Feature plate service is available from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm before the concert.

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