West Elgin Dramatics Society

Hosted by

West Elgin Dramatics Society

About this event

A Streetcar Named Desire - by Tennessee Williams

199 Currie Rd

Dutton, ON N0L 1J0, Canada

General admission
$25

One Adult ticket for one performance of A Streetcar Named Desire

Senior / Student admission
$15

One Senior / Student ticket for one performance of A Streetcar Named Desire.


A "student" is a person that attends a school (elementary, secondary or post-secondary).


Content Advisory
Due to mature subject matter, this production is not recommended for individuals under 18 years of age. Any minor attending the performance must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

By purchasing a ticket for a minor, the purchaser confirms that they are the parent or legal guardian and will attend the performance with the minor

Add a donation for West Elgin Dramatics Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!