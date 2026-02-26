A Walk to Remember 2026

About this event
Includes a butterfly for release, an honoraium ceremony, reusable sponsor bag, prizes, and activities- all while supporting hospice care.
Collect pledges for your chance to win Top Individual Fundraiser or Top Team Prize — and thanks to CNB, your impact will go even further! CNB will match the funds you raise, up to $2,000!
*If you are part of a team, you are required to register as an individual
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!