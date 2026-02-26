Campbell River Hospice Society

Hosted by

Campbell River Hospice Society

About this event

A Walk to Remember 2026

440 Evergreen Rd

Campbell River, BC V9W 3S7, Canada

Individual Registration
$40

Includes a butterfly for release, an honoraium ceremony, reusable sponsor bag, prizes, and activities- all while supporting hospice care.


Collect pledges for your chance to win Top Individual Fundraiser or Top Team Prize — and thanks to CNB, your impact will go even further! CNB will match the funds you raise, up to $2,000!


*If you are part of a team, you are required to register as an individual

Add a donation for Campbell River Hospice Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!