A Walk to Remember Event Sponsorship 2026

Your business logo on all event branding, including social media posts to our 1600+ followers, emails, paper handouts, pledge forms, our website and donation platform: Your business website links on our event site www.crhospice.ca. An invitation to attend the event and represent your business while showing your support of Hospice programs and services. Tags in all event social posts shared across CRHS's social media pages. A sign with your business logo will be placed at the event. Hospice to provide. Special thank you mention at the event. Your business logo and sponsorship level printed on our reusable sponsorship bags. Provided to all participants. The opportunity to provide branded items to our participants in the sponsorship bags. A sponsorship report given after the event, providing you with audience engagement information, event statistics and more.