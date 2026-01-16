A Western-Style Sunday Brunch Changing Lives One Dog at a Time

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About this event
Calgary, AB T2B 2K5, Canada
.A delicious Western-style Cowboy buffet brunch
• Puppies in attendance - meet future assistance dogs and learn about their training from PADS representative, clients and volunteers.
• Live Auction featuring exciting, one-of-a-kind items
• Online Auction with 30 - 40 amazing packages including hotel stays, dining experiences, Flames tickets, sports memorabilia, and more
• Door prizes and raffles
• Live entertainment with Bobbe Gosse and Friends, performing western songs and acoustic favorites
Volunteer Sponsor
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