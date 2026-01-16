Canadian Progress Club Stampede City

Hosted by

Canadian Progress Club Stampede City

About this event

A Western-Style Sunday Brunch Changing Lives One Dog at a Time

Big Al's Bar & Grill 1915 31 St SE

Calgary, AB T2B 2K5, Canada

General Admission
$45

.A delicious Western-style Cowboy buffet brunch

Puppies in attendance - meet future assistance dogs and learn about their training from PADS representative, clients and volunteers. 
Live Auction featuring exciting, one-of-a-kind items
Online Auction with 30 - 40 amazing packages including hotel stays, dining experiences, Flames tickets, sports memorabilia, and more
Door prizes and raffles
Live entertainment with Bobbe Gosse and Friends, performing western songs and acoustic favorites

Event Sponsorship
$500
PADS Volunteer & Puppy Sponsor
$200

Volunteer Sponsor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!