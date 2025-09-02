A Winter's Twist - BlueShore at CapU.

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable experience with our Family Pack Ticket, designed for four people!
- General Seating: Select your preferred seats upon arrival.
- Delivery Type: QR Code via email.
- Ticket Availability: Tickets purchased online are not available for pickup before the event.
- Ticket Delivery:
- You'll receive a confirmation email with your QR code tickets.
- Admission is via QR codes that can be easily scanned at the entrance.
- Each ticket includes a unique QR code and purchase details. Feel free to print them or display them directly on your phone.
- If you buy multiple tickets, each ticket holder will receive an individual QR code for entry.
- We recommend waiting until showtime to scan your tickets.
Terms and Conditions:
- No Refunds or Exchanges: Tickets are final sale.
- All Ages Welcome: Enjoy the show together as a family.
F.A.Q.:
- Duration: Approximately 80 minutes.
- Miscellaneous: The performance includes flashing lights, which may affect individuals with photosensitive epilepsy.
Disclaimer:
- The show may feature cast changes and variations in content and duration. While we strive for accuracy, we can't guarantee all details will remain the same.
The Gold ticket level supports the purchase and maintenance of costumes and sets.
Noticed that is General seating.
Delivery Type: QR Code by email
Tickets bought online are not available for pickup prior to the event.
Ticket Delivery: QR codes
You will receive by email your confirmation with your ticket.
Admission is made using QR codes on tickets that can be scanned.
These tickets are provided with a QR code and details of the purchase. You can print them if you wish, or you can show them directly on your phone.
If you bought multiple tickets, you will receive as many QR codes as there are tickets. Participants will then each be able to use a QR code at the entrance.
We recommend not to scan your tickets before the show.
Terms and Conditions:
No refunds or exchanges are permitted.
All Ages.
F.A.Q.
Duration
50 min approx.
Miscellaneous
The following show contains flashing lights which may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.
DISCLAIMER
Due to the nature of the choreography in the show, changes in the cast may occur. Also, the content and duration of the show may differ from time to time.
Although we try to keep the information up to date, we cannot guarantee its accuracy.
The Silver ticket level supports the theatre rental.
Noticed that is General seating.
Delivery Type: QR Code by email
Tickets bought online are not available for pickup prior to the event.
Ticket Delivery: QR codes
You will receive by email your confirmation with your ticket.
Admission is made using QR codes on tickets that can be scanned.
These tickets are provided with a QR code and details of the purchase. You can print them if you wish, or you can show them directly on your phone.
If you bought multiple tickets, you will receive as many QR codes as there are tickets. Participants will then each be able to use a QR code at the entrance.
We recommend not to scan your tickets before the show.
Terms and Conditions:
No refunds or exchanges are permitted.
All Ages.
F.A.Q.
Duration
50 min approx.
Miscellaneous
The following show contains flashing lights which may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.
DISCLAIMER
Due to the nature of the choreography in the show, changes in the cast may occur. Also, the content and duration of the show may differ from time to time.
Although we try to keep the information up to date, we cannot guarantee its accuracy.
The Bronze ticket level supports our future productions.
Noticed that is General seating.
Delivery Type: QR Code by email
Tickets bought online are not available for pickup prior to the event.
Ticket Delivery: QR codes
You will receive by email your confirmation with your ticket.
Admission is made using QR codes on tickets that can be scanned.
These tickets are provided with a QR code and details of the purchase. You can print them if you wish, or you can show them directly on your phone.
If you bought multiple tickets, you will receive as many QR codes as there are tickets. Participants will then each be able to use a QR code at the entrance.
We recommend not to scan your tickets before the show.
Terms and Conditions:
No refunds or exchanges are permitted.
All Ages.
F.A.Q.
Duration
50 min approx.
Miscellaneous
The following show contains flashing lights which may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.
DISCLAIMER
Due to the nature of the choreography in the show, changes in the cast may occur. Also, the content and duration of the show may differ from time to time.
Although we try to keep the information up to date, we cannot guarantee its accuracy.
Student ticket level. A valid student ID will be required at the door.
Noticed that is General seating.
Delivery Type: QR Code by email
Tickets bought online are not available for pickup prior to the event.
Ticket Delivery: QR codes
You will receive by email your confirmation with your ticket.
Admission is made using QR codes on tickets that can be scanned.
These tickets are provided with a QR code and details of the purchase. You can print them if you wish, or you can show them directly on your phone.
If you bought multiple tickets, you will receive as many QR codes as there are tickets. Participants will then each be able to use a QR code at the entrance.
We recommend not to scan your tickets before the show.
Terms and Conditions:
No refunds or exchanges are permitted.
All Ages.
F.A.Q.
Duration
50 min approx.
Miscellaneous
The following show contains flashing lights which may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.
DISCLAIMER
Due to the nature of the choreography in the show, changes in the cast may occur. Also, the content and duration of the show may differ from time to time.
Although we try to keep the information up to date, we cannot guarantee its accuracy.
This ticket option is only for media; only select this option if you are part of our media partners.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!