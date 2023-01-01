Photo Booth for Memories & Smiles Forever

It's the holiday season to capture memories with our loved ones!

PRUDE Inc. has set up photo booths in the region for everyone to come and take beautiful photos with excellent backgrounds. B ring your family, friends, and pets to our office and capture some amazing moments together in the spirit of joy.



By donating a minimum of $30, you can participate in our photo booth campaign and get five (5) new photos. It will take less than 30 minutes to take five photos, and you'll have access to digital copies.



Join us at PRUDE Inc., 165 Union Street, Saint John, NB. E2L 5C7.

From: Tuesday, Dec. 12 - 15,

Time: 9 AM - 7 PM.

Let's make this holiday season unforgettable by sharing moments of happiness, laughter, and giving back together!





Thank you