Join the Apple Route Studio Tour raffle for a chance to win enchanting prizes from our sponsors , including a grand prize of a $200 voucher towards any art piece from our extraordinary artists. Collect a raffle ticket at each tour stop simply by showing the Toureka app on your phone. The more stops you visit, the better your odds of winning. Dive into the art scene, enjoy the creativity on display, and you could walk away with a stunning new addition to your collection. Don't miss out—let the art adventure lead you to a win!