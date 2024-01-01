Logo
GSA - Winter Ice Hotel Trip

2280 Bd Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada

Explore the magical Ice Hotel and enjoy fun winter activities at Valcartier Park in Quebec City! 


TICKETS ARE $69.49 PER STUDENT


 🎟️ TICKET PRICE INCLUDES 🎟️


- Transportation to and from the park;

- Entry cost to the park.


❄️ SOME THINGS TO KNOW ❄️


- Food is not included in the cost of the ticket;

- We encourage you to bring your own water bottle and a few snacks for the trip;

- Dress in warm layers as we never know what the weather will be like the day of;

- Don't forget to bring your gloves, scarf, and hat;

- It is absolutely prohibited to smoke or drink alcohol on the bus.

