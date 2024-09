Join Echo Women's Choir for their

Spring Concert, O Sister! with Special Guest david sereda

Sunday, May 5, 2024, 3pm

Church of the Holy Trinity, Toronto

19 Trinity Square, Toronto (next to the Eaton Centre,

fully accessible, S-E door)

Tickets: can be purchased on-line through: Zeffy or cash at the door.

Adult $25

Seniors, Children $15

Underwaged PWYC

Bring some cash to purchase raffle basket tickets!