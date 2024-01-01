Royal de Montréal
Tickets | Game 6 : SUN July 21st 1:00pm - BOSTON | Season 2024
Complexe sportif Claude Robillard
Montreal fans are known to be the largest and most energetic in the AUDL. We look forward to seeing you!
Last game of the regular season.
