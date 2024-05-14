Invasive Species Removal Event: Garlic Mustard Pull DAY #1

Garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata) is an invasive plant species that poses a significant threat to biodiversity and ecosystem health in Ontario. This aggressive plant outcompetes native vegetation, disrupting natural habitats and reducing plant diversity. By participating in our volunteer event to remove garlic mustard, you'll be actively contributing to the restoration of a native ecosystem.



No previous experience is required; just fill out the registration form below to join us in this important conservation effort. Let's work together to protect our environment and preserve biodiversity for future generations!





This event is taking place on May 14th 2024 from 5-7pm