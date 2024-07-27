Building Fund Flag

We are thankful for new initiative to raise money for the Jamaica Association Building Fund.
Kudos to all who have contributed to make this possible by creating this initiative with the Jamaica Association of Montreal. We truly appreciate you !
Thank you to all who bought these flags for $10. Bring them to Jamaica Day on July 27, 2024.
They
can be bought online or at Cool Runnings Restaurant (Jamaica Association of Montreal - 4065 Jean Talon), Frontline Restaurant (4615 Van Horne) and One Stop Restaurant (334 St. Jacques, in Lachine).