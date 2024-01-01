

Embark on a riveting journey tailored exclusively for young girls aged 14-18. With six transformative sessions, get ready for an experience like no other! Our 'Road to Confidence' program was designed to empower young girls by diving deep into Islam, igniting confidence and shaping a strong Muslim woman identity. The program includes the following:

Session 1: Steps towards positive change (January 13)

Session 2: Connecting with Allah (February 10 )

Session 3: Connecting with the Quran (TBD)

Session 4: Purification and Salah(TBD)

Session 5: Hijab: A way of living (TBD)

Session 6: Girls Night on beauty without makeup(TBD)









Additionally, we kindly request your support in considering a donation to our non-profit organization, Hijabi Talks. Your contribution will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of our initiative and empowering more young girls on their journey to confidence! Jazakallah Khair











