EFFERVESCENCE - The Futur of Life Sciences - 2024 edition
350 Rue Saint-Paul E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
This flagship event in North America presents current and future life sciences themes during two immersive and engaging days. It is a unique opportunity to meet with life sciences and health technology stakeholders to discuss such topics and forge new business partnerships.
Visit our website here.
