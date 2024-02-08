Logo
EFFERVESCENCE - The Futur of Life Sciences - 2024 edition

350 Rue Saint-Paul E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada

This flagship event in North America presents current and future life sciences themes during two immersive and engaging days. It is a unique opportunity to meet with life sciences and health technology stakeholders to discuss such topics and forge new business partnerships.

Visit our website here.

