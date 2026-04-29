ORCBC Conference Outdoor Activities

Bike size x-small (under 5'2"/158cm). Please only select this option if you will be riding an extra small bike.





With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life , will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.

Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8