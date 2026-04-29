ORCBC Conference Outdoor Activities

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Bike size x-small (under 5'2"/158cm). Please only select this option if you will be riding an extra small bike.
With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life, will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
Bike size small (5'1"-5'5"). Please only select this option if you will be riding a small bike.
With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life, will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
Bike size medium (5'5"–5'10"). Please only select this option if you will be riding a medium bike.
With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life, will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
Bike size large (5'9"–6'1"). Please only select this option if you will be riding a large bike.
With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life, will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
Bike size extra large (6'–6'4"). Please only select this option if you will be riding an extra large bike.
With its smooth trails and sparse forest, Kamloops is one of the best places to try mountain biking. No experience or equipment is needed to join this guided mountain bike ride leaving right from the conference. Local instructor and guide Stacey, from Adventuring Into Life, will lead a small group on a friendly pedal from Thompson River University around Kenna Cartwright Park. The 1.5 hour ride will include a steady climb, rolling singletrack and great views. Includes bike rental, helmet and pads.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
Join members of the Kamloops Bike Riders Association for a highlight tour of the rolling grassland trails of Lac Du Bois Provincial Park. The trail network is blue and green trails, suitable for all levels of riding ability. The group will split up into small groups, but everyone will enjoy the same scenic, fast rolling trail experience. Riders need to have their own equipment and should be ready for 1.5 hours of riding.
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Meeting location: Batch Bike Trails Parking lot, https://maps.app.goo.gl/UjNn4zFgdToNhodg8
In May the grasslands around Kamloops are full of wildflowers and songbirds. Join Mike Dedels of the Grasslands Conservation Council of BC for an interpretive hike into the Bunker Road area of Kenna Cartwright Municipal Park. Expect to learn a lot about the unique grasslands ecosystem. Leaving right from TRU, the 1.5 hour hike will include a few hills, great views and lots of wildflowers.
What to bring: water bottle, sunscreen, hat and sunglasses.
Meeting location: TRU Horticulture Gardens, https://maps.app.goo.gl/Lbe2zaK8WpGq1vin9
Jump aboard a raft for a leisurely float down the South Thompson River through Kamloops. With instructors from the TRU Adventure Studies program at the oars, take in the river valley and the city from the unique perspective of the river running through it all. The experience requires no previous river paddling experience and is generally flat, but moving water. Shuttle and all equipment is supplied. Participants should arrive prepared to get wet.
What to bring: Water bottle, sunscreen, clothes to get splashed, hat and sunglasses.
Time: 3:30 to 6:00
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
If the future of recreation is electric, this is an opportunity to experience the future for yourself. Local recreation retailers Full Charge Cycle and a motorized recreation dealer are bringing a selection of the latest electric bikes and motorcycles to TRU for a demo event. This is an opportunity to see and try what all the fuss is about. These devices offer a truly different way of experiencing outdoor recreation. Helmets will be provided.
Time: 3:30 to 5:30
Meeting location: TRU Campus Commons, https://maps.app.goo.gl/yyQGvxKVQqFzzAEf8
The challenging hike up Cinnamon Ridge provides a taste of the best of grasslands hiking: hoodoos, canyons and big views. With a full mountain guide from the TRU Adventure Studies program leading the way the short, steep hoodoo and canyon hike is about 4–5 kilometres long and typically takes 1.5–2 hours. It features loose clay climbs, a narrow slot‑like creek bed, and striking red‑brown volcanic formations with big views over the Thompson valley. The trail is considered moderate to hard and is best for confident hikers, especially in cooler spring or fall conditions.
Time: 3:30 to 6:00 pm
What to bring: Water bottle, sunscreen, proper hiking footwear, dress for the weather.
Meeting location: Campus Commons, walk to TRU Equipment Garage, Southgate Building, https://maps.app.goo.gl/DbFhLn8NtDb5QC2C8
The still water trout fishing around Kamloops is world famous and May is prime fishing season. Test your luck against voracious Kamloops rainbow trout and brook trout at Edith Lake with the pros from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC. They will provide everything, including rods and tackle. No fishing experience and no fishing licenses required. Fishing permit and Learn to Fish instruction provided by the Society. Meet at day-use parking lot near the 2nd fishing dock (350m past the campground) in the Edith Lake Recreation Site (20 minutes from TRU). Catching is not guaranteed, but fun is.
Time: 4:00 to 5:30
Meeting location: Edith Lake Recreation Site, https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Thompson+Rivers+University,+805+Tru+Way,+Kamloops,+BC+V2C+0C8/50.5682927,-120.3522688/@50.5713983,-120.3547369,1379m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m14!4m13!1m10!1m1!1s0x537e2c5fd4b3fa8d:0x9373b6f9763ebbf4!2m2!1d-120.3660271!2d50.6707684!3m4!1m2!1d-120.3522585!2d50.5750875!3s0x537e28fac337d70b:0xe99db2cd4388f963!1m0!3e0?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDQyMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
Despite being on the edge of the city of Kamloops, Lac Du Bois Protected Area protects one of the largest intact grassland areas in British Columbia. Get a taste of the rolling sagebrush and grasslands topography on the Tower Loop trail with Mel Leontowich, the area’s senior ranger, leading the way. The 6.5 km hike gains 190 metres on a mostly smooth and wide trail. Expect plenty of scenic views over the Thompson River valley, spring wildflowers and plenty of bird life.
What to bring: small backpack with water, layers, hat, sunglasses
Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm, Thursday May 21
Meeting location: group meets at Campus Commons to arrange carpool. Meets Mel at Batch Bike Trails Parking lot, https://maps.app.goo.gl/UjNn4zFgdToNhodg8
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