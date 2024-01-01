Logo
École Nationale de Danse du Canada
ÉNDC Fundraiser Evening - MUE Project

Cirque Éloize (Gare Dalhousie) 417 rue Berri Montréal (QC) H2Y 3E1

THE MOVEMENT NO EXCUSES NO LIMITS & ENDC 

are pleased to invite you to the premiere of


SHIFT

an immersive creation 

by Luca ''LazyLegz'' Patuelli & Sonia Clarke

see English trailer here


in collaboration with:

Don Jordan, Hélène Lemay, Nedge ''Blak Kat'' Valmé, Kim Gingras,

Julie Dombrowski, François Pruneau, Julie Goldenberg, 

Émilie ''Em-Art'' Arsenault, Éric J. Miles, Janelle Hacault, Nicole Jacobs, 

Évelyne Chevry, Marco Luna Barahona


with the support of: Cirque Éloize, Insectarium / Espace pour la Vie de Montréal,

Studio Impérium, Studios GB, Centre National de Danse-Thérapie, Crew ILL-Abilities,

Ursula Bunge Philanthropic Services Arts and Sports



The funds raised during this evening will support the mission of the ÉNDC.

