The Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association is proud to host our second annual Barracudas Dance! This fundraiser will be a critical piece of our annual budget with proceeds offsetting ice time, player development and equipment expenses. Our goal as a female hockey association is to develop a group of strong, independent and confident females both on and off the ice. We are looking for your help to ensure we achieve this goal!

ONLY 300 TICKETS AVAILABLE! (non-refundable)