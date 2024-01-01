Budget Overview with Greg Kyllo

Dear Chamber Members and Community Members,





Get ready to gain valuable insights into the BC Government's 2024 Budget! We are thrilled to invite you to a special event featuring MLA Greg Kyllo, where he will provide an in-depth overview of the budget and its implications for our community.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 18th

8:30 am to 10:00 am Location: Comfort Inn

Join us at the Comfort Inn as MLA Greg Kyllo dives into the intricacies of the 2024 Budget. This is an excellent opportunity to stay informed about the government's financial plans and how they may impact our region.

What to Expect:

Insightful analysis of the 2024 Budget

Discussion of key initiatives and priorities

Q&A session with MLA Greg Kyllo

Light Refreshments: Light refreshments will be served, providing a chance to network with fellow chamber members and engage in meaningful conversations.

Don't miss this chance to stay informed and have your questions answered directly by MLA Greg Kyllo. Your participation is vital in shaping our community's future.

Please RSVP by Monday April 15th to secure your spot. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your seat early.

We look forward to welcoming you to this informative and engaging event!





Sincerely,

Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce