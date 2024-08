Join us for Scary Stories....

Bring your family of goblins and sit by the campfire, sing Hallowe'en songs and hear stories from Spooky Stuff with Jon & Di Nelson.

This family event is presented by the Owen Sound Library and will be held in the backyard of Billy Bishop Museum.

Date: Friday October 22, 2021

Time: 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Cost: Free

Costumes Encouraged

Take home crafts from the Libary

Limited tickets available

Rain Date: Friday October 29, 2021