Son de Maison #1

’Tis the season for spring cleaning, and it just so happens we’ll have the apartment empty and ready for a boogie. Presenting 'Son de Maison'.. a dedicated dance opportunity in an intimate home setting, featuring high quality sound and lighting, bountiful plants and room to dance !





Eager to bring you the disco, funk, and of course, house sounds, we have our music selectors:





GRID

Casual DJ and eclectic person, gaining rightful recognition here in Montreal for her disco, funk, and house digs rooted in her Middle Eastern origins.

Listen to their mixes here!





we-nod | Robert Beaudenon

Deeply influenced by the creative aspects of photography, storytelling, and music, Robert is motivated to curate carefully crafted musical experiences.

Anything that generates a strong emotional response is considered. Only the best tracks make the cut.

Listen to their mixes here!





Lojanie

Canadian music selector, last hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Lojanie is motivated by a wide array of music based on the intention of eliciting movement. Her latest finds stem from Balearic, Afrobeat, and tech house influences.

Listen to their mixes here!





Bring your friends that like to dance. We’re excited to see y’all there :)





DOORS OPEN: 9 PM till whenever your body gives out - limited tickets will be sold at the door

BAR SERVICE: Drinks available between $6-7 (cash or card)

LOCATION: An apartment near Jean-Talon metro. The entrance is from the back alley, there are stairs that lead you to the front door. More details will be shared before the event.



