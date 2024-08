For the first time in history, the 2024 Toolbox Tournament will give 5 lucky bidders the chance to shoot for One Million Dollars! Bidding starts July 2nd and will end on August 9th, at the end of the tournament.

This year's Toolbox Tournament charities are KidsSport Wood Buffalo and Fort McMurray Minor Hockey Female Huskies program. By bidding for a chance to shoot, you are directly helping kids in Wood Buffalo.