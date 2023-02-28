Logo
Painting with the Greats with Shyrina Rose Jan 24 - Feb 28, 2023

5 Pleasant St, Chester, NS B0J 1J0, Canada

Using the inspirations that surround the students they will create works through the lens of various art movements throughout history. Inviting play, exploration, and new discoveries. Together we will explore the habits and phases of some of the great visual artists that paved the way for a more modern understanding of colour schemes, historical movements, and the internal process of the individual artist in question. Every week we explore a new artist and the things that made them relevant in the canon of fine art. 

