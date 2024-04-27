2024 Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness Campaign

Down syndrome...

We just don’t know, at an early age, in exactly which ways Down syndrome may affect a child. However, we do know that children born with Down syndrome are at risk for certain physical and cognitive delays.

Therapies such as Speech Therapy, Reading Therapy, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy greatly help in the child’s development but are costly to the parents. The Fraser Valley Down Syndrome Society supports families in the Fraser Valley in a variety of ways; from connecting parents and families for support and information to providing programs to aid in the child’s development.

Our Walk for Awareness, which involves children and adults with Down syndrome, their families, friends and local supporters, helps spread the message that individuals with Down syndrome possess a wide range of abilities and are valuable, contributing members in the community. All of the funds raised by the FVDSS will be staying within the Fraser Valley and supporting our local families.

Funds raised will assist the FVDSS in fulfilling its goals of providing new parent outreach visits, new parent packages, Developmental & Cognitive programs, Social & Emotional programs, guest speakers, family events and other programs.

Please join us in raising funds to continue helping and supporting people with Down syndrome and their families .



