🌟 MOTHABIROUN DA'WAH CAMP





IN SHA ALLAH we’ll have our first INTENSIVE DA'WAH CAMP this MONTH with DR.NASSER KARIMIAN from INDIANA, US!





🏕️ This camp is built to challenge you mentally, spiritually & Physically! All within the goal of becoming a TRUE MUSLIM and becoming a Strong Da'yah of Allah!





✨ Instructors:

- Dr. Nasser Karimian: Imam with a Ph.D. from the International Islamic University Of Malaysia (IIUM) in Usul al-Din and Comparative Religion with 20+ Years in the Da'wah Scene & over 200 people have reverted to Islam with him!





- Khadr El Chami: Da'iyah with Over 15 years of experience giving Dawah to Muslims and non-Muslims, Khadr has a bachelor's and master's degree in education and currently teaches Islamic studies at JMC High School.





- Ibrahim Ahmed: Certified in Addiction counseling, prevention & rehabilitation, currently working in rehabilitation with Muslim teens and adults struggling with substance and behavioral addictions.





🎤 Various lectures & Workshops:

- A'qiydah Fundamentals: Comprehensive understanding of core Islamic beliefs & essential theological principles that you'll require before giving Da'wah.





- Psychology of D'awah: Learn human behaviors & communication strategies for effective outreach. Understand In which state of mind you should give your da'wah!





- Da'wah Fundamentals: The core principles and strategies of Islamic Da'wah while diving deep into all the arguments, everything from misconceptions, and cosmological arguments, to answering all the Isms (Atheisim, Agnosticisim, Scientism, etc..)





- Da'wah Workshop: This is where you'll put all the knowledge you gained into practice, in small groups we'll do fake debates between Muslims & non-muslims, to have a practical application of Da'wah (Supervised by Dr. Nasser)





🥷 Activities: Calisthenics, Archery, Canoe & Kayak, Swiming, Wrestling, Sensory Activities(Blindfolded, etc…), Mental training & much more!





📅 Date: MAY 31 | 05:30 PM @ CIC MOSQUE

We'll Have two returning trips:

First Departure: Sunday @ 09:30 PM

Second Departure: Monday @ 06 AM or 10 AM





🚌 We’ll be providing free rides (carpooling) from the CIC MOSQUE in sha Allah!





See you there, Insha'Allah! 🌙✨

IHSAN CAMPS X WIH