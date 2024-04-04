yHBOT Networking Event

Join us on Thursday, April 4th at Le Parloir from 6:00 to 8:00 PM!





SPOTS ARE LIMITED - Registration is required

Entry is free

Appetizers will be served, in addition to wine sponsored by Scotiabank





yHBOT is a branch of the Hellenic Board of Trade aimed at welcoming young professionals, entrepreneurs, and those commencing their careers into the HBOT network. This will allow them to create and grow lasting relationships within the Greek business community through networking events and mentorship initiatives.