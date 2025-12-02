Edmonton Goan Association Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 29
New Family - (Up to 2 Adults and children under 18 living in same household) who are new to the Edmonton Goan Association. This fee is $25 membership plus the initiation fee.
Renews yearly on: March 29
Family - (Up to 2 Adults and any children under 18 living in same household) who are existing members of the Edmonton Goan Association.
No expiration
A person 18 years or older who are new to the Edmonton Goan Assocation.
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