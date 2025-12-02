Offered by

Edmonton Goan Association

About the memberships

Edmonton Goan Association Membership

New - Family Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: March 29

New Family - (Up to 2 Adults and children under 18 living in same household) who are new to the Edmonton Goan Association. This fee is $25 membership plus the initiation fee.

Renewal - Family Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: March 29

Family - (Up to 2 Adults and any children under 18 living in same household) who are existing members of the Edmonton Goan Association.

New - Single Membership
$20

No expiration

A person 18 years or older who are new to the Edmonton Goan Assocation.

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