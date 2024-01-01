Waitlist for recurring webinars/Liste d'attente pour les formation récurrentes

Here, you will be able to register for the waitlist for our recurring webinars, which include:

2-day (12h) basic clinical training in the Lidcombe Program (4 half-days online, English, French and eventually Spanish)

1-day training in adapting the Lidcombe Program for school-aged children (1 day online, English)

2-day (12h) basic clinical training in the Camperdown Program (4 half-days online, English, French)

1-hour webinar Problem Solving in the Lidcombe Program: The Talkative Child (English)

Please note that it does not cost anything to register for the waiting list.

When registration for new dates become available, we contact those on the waiting list before opening it up to everyone else.

Sur cette page, vous pourrez vous inscrire sur la liste d'attente pour nos formations en français. Celles-ci incluent:

L a formation clinique sur le Programme Lidcombe de 2 jours (4 demi-journées en français)

La formation clinique sur le Programme Camperdown de 2 jours (4 demi-journées en anglais)

Veuillez noter que les inscriptions sur la liste d'attente sont gratuites.

Quand de nouvelles dates seront disponibles, nous contacterons ceux sur la liste d'attente en premier.